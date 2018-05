23 local schools listed among ‘2018’s Best High Schools’

U.S. News & World Report has released their annual list of best high schools in the country for 2018.

Of the 28,813 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia, 103 Virginia high schools were nationally recognized.

Of those 103 Virginia schools, 23 are located in and around the Hampton Roads area.

The schools are ranked with a national silver, gold or bronze medal based on their student performance, graduation rates, test performance, and college readiness levels.

Chesapeake was the only school district in the area to have all of their high schools nationally recognized.

Here are the state and national rankings for those local schools:

Silver Award Winners:

#17 in Virginia rankings | #795 in National rankings:

Jamestown High School, Williamsburg

#20 in Virginia rankings | #940 in National rankings:

Princess Anne High School, Virginia Beach

#24 in Virginia rankings | #1197 in National rankings:

Maury High School, Norfolk

#26 in Virginia rankings | #1289 in National rankings:

Hickory High School, Chesapeake

#28 in Virginia rankings | #1428 in National rankings:

York High School, Yorktown

#29 in Virginia rankings | #1635 in National rankings:

Ocean Lakes High School, Virginia Beach

#30 in Virginia rankings | #1731 in National rankings:

First Colonial High School, Virginia Beach

#32 in Virginia rankings | #1907 in National rankings:

Grassfield High School, Chesapeake

#33 in Virginia rankings | #1937 in National rankings:

Salem High School, Virginia Beach

#34 in Virginia rankings | #2102 in National rankings:

Achievable Dream Middle/High, Newport News

#35 in Virginia rankings | #2108 in National rankings:

Great Bridge High School, Chesapeake

#38 in Virginia rankings | #2369 in National rankings:

Norview High School, Norfolk

#39 in Virginia rankings | #2376 in National rankings:

Tallwood High School, Virginia Beach

#40 in Virginia rankings | #2382 in National rankings:

Bayside High School, Virginia Beach

#41 in Virginia rankings | #2418 in National rankings:

Granby High School, Norfolk

#44 in Virginia rankings | #2554 in National rankings:

Warwick High School, Newport News

Bronze Award Winners:

#50 in Virginia rankings:

Western Branch High School, Chesapeake

#52 in Virginia rankings:

Oscar Smith High School, Chesapeake

#63 in Virginia rankings:

Deep Creek High School, Chesapeake

Bronze Award Winners – Unranked but Nationally Recognized:

Churchland High School, Portsmouth

Green Run Collegiate, Virginia Beach

Indian River High School, Chesapeake

Southampton High School, Southampton Co.