Virginia State Police vehicle hit while pursuing stolen vehicle on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Virginia State Police vehicle was hit early Monday as troopers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle.

The incident began when a trooper attempted to pull over a 2018 Honda CRV. The vehicle came back listed as stolen. However, the driver refused to stop.

The speeding vehicle traveled south on I-64 toward Hampton when it hit the trooper’s unmarked vehicle and continued driving. The trooper was not injured.

Eventually, the driver stopped the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-64, west of LaSalle. The driver and two passengers then ran from the scene.

Hampton Police were called to assist. They continue to search for the suspects.