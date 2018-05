Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - PANFest 2018 is May 11 and 12 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Competition is Saturday morning and all events are free and open to the public. Visit www.vafest.org/panfest for more information.

Friday Evening, May 11:

Nature’s Child: 6PM-7:30PM

Jeff Narell & Five Ten: 8PM-10PM

Saturday, May 12:

PANFest Competition: 10AM-6:30PM

Jonathan Scales: 7PM-8PM

Awards Ceremony: 8PM

Jeff Narell & Five Ten: 8:30PM – 10PM