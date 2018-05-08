Tabb Middle School students prepare for end-of-year performance with original composition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Videos courtesy of York County School Division

YORK CO., Va. - The school year is coming to a close, and these local band students are celebrating in a very musical way.

Students at Tabb Middle School prepared for their end-of-year performance by playing songs written by local composer and band director Michael Oare.

A representative with the York County School Division said that the mini maestros have also been working with composer Scott McKenzie to create original music for their final performance. The students have been corresponding with McKenzie via Skype throughout the year to write their own compositions.

The end-of-year performance will take place at Tabb High School on Thursday, May 17.

Check out the videos of the students' practice!