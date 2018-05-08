Suspect arrested in connection with abduction, assault after Hampton Police chase

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested a suspect Tuesday wanted in connection with an abduction and assault and battery investigation that happened in March.

27-year-old Phillip Robert Brooks of Newport News has been charged with one count of Abduction, one count of Assault and Battery, one count of Failure to Pay Support, one count of Felony Evade and Elude, one count of Obstruction and one count of Providing False Information to Police.

On March 22 around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Coliseum Drive for an assault and abduction investigation that happened earlier. Officers met with the victim, a 25-year-old Hampton woman, who told them that between 3-5 a.m. that day, she and Brooks got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

She said Brooks physically assaulted her and refused to let her leave the home, located in the 100 block of Doolittle Road. Police said the victim and Brooks knew each other.

On May 5 at 3 p.m., officers spotted Brooks in a vehicle that was in the parking lot of the Miller Mart gas station the 2100 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Brooks drove away as the officers began to approach the vehicle, leading them on a short chase. He then lost control of the vehicle and fled on foot in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police apprehended Brooks in the parking lot of the U-Haul Moving & Storage business in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Brooks is expected in court for a bond hearing on May 10 at 8:30 a.m.

