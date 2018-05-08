Planet hunters: how NASA uses every day people to explore the universe

NASA is getting some help exploring the universe ans CBS New’s Chris Martinez is investigating the crowdsourcing system creating planet hunters.

People from around the world are going through mountains of data and images sent back from space and they have been making incredible discoveries.

One example is Tony Hoffman who explores the universe from his New York home.

“When new data is uploaded I will tend to look at that on a daily basis,” Hoffman said.

The project is called exoplanet explorers and it allows amateurs around the world to access data online from the Kepler Telescope.

Every three months – the spacecraft beams back 100 million new images of our galaxy and Dr. Jessie Christiansen said so much was coming in scientists were overwhelmed and turned to the public for help.

“There are many more planets in the data than we can handle as a professional astronomy community,” she said.

Find out what these planet hunters found within the first 48 hours images were released online Tuesday night on News 3 at 11.