NFL suspends Saints running back Mark Ingram

Posted 4:25 pm, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:30PM, May 8, 2018

Mark Ingram of the New Orleans Saints. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A Saint ain’t going to be around for a while.

Tuesday, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, a Pro Bowl selection last season, was officially suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Ingram will serve his suspension the first four games of the 2018 regular season.

The first game in which Ingram will be eligible to play is Monday October 8th at home vs. the Redskins. Last season, in a 34-31 victory vs. Washington, Ingram ran for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 21 yards.

Last season, a breakout campaign for the Heisman Trophy winner, Ingram rushed for 1,124 yards and scored 12 touchdowns – both career highs.