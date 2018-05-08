New parking programs offered at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has created two new parking programs ahead of beach-going season.

For $80, drivers can buy a season parking pass that allows unlimited parking access at City surface lots from April 1 to October 31. The pass allows visitors to enjoy multiple visits at the oceanfront without the costs to park each time.

The new customer loyalty program is a free punch card that gives drivers one free parking visit after four paid visits to any municipal parking lot or garage. The loyalty rewards cards can be used all year long.

“We’ve launched these parking programs to encourage people to visit the oceanfront more often to shop, dine and attend concerts and other special events,” said Uhrin. “They can come down during the day to enjoy the beach, and come back again that night for dinner or to see a free concert without having to worry about paying for parking each time.”

The first weekend the the loyalty card was distributed, nearly 2,000 were given out. More cards are being printed to meet the expected future demand.

“We’ve had a very positive response to both the seasonal passes and the loyalty cards,” said Rob Fries, parking manager for the City of Virginia Beach. “The benefits of these programs are two-fold; they help ease the burden of parking for residents and visitors at the oceanfront, and they provide incentives to help drive increased visitation to the resort area.”

Seasonal parking passes can be used at municipal parking lots only and can be purchased at the lots on 2nd Street, 4th Street, 19th Street, Rudee Loop and the Croatan lot. The loyalty cards can be used at all municipal lots and garages and are being distributed at those locations as well.