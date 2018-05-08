Mother says teacher accidentally sent her text about son with special needs

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A Texas mother wants answers after receiving an insulting text message from her 13-year-old son’s teacher that she thinks was meant for someone else.

Tiffany Elstrom’s son Jayden has been diagnosed with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder, according to KPRC, and attends special classes at Levi Fry Intermediate School.

Elstrom told the Houston television station she was talking with Jayden’s teacher when her phone alerted her to the incoming text messages.

“Today at 8:47 a.m., this little MF’er is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home,” one read. Two minutes later, she received another: “OMG, OMG I just want to OMGGGG pull all of my (expletive) hair out.”

Elstrom said Jayden’s teacher explained by saying she was trying to text the messages to herself.

“I’m not tech savvy or smart, but I’m not tech stupid either,” Elstrom told KPRC.

After confronting the teacher, Elstrom said the instructor apologized profusely and got “teary-eyed.”

The Texas City Independent School District issued this statement: