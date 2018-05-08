In game featuring show of support for Virginia Beach teen, ODU baseball beats VCU

NORFOLK, Va. – A slew of timely hits led Old Dominion to a 7-1 victory over VCU in midweek action on Tuesday evening at the Bud Metheny Complex.

The Monarchs (14-31) now lead the all-time series, 91-61, against VCU (29-20) and have won each of the last four matchups.

“We had six two-out RBIs and that’s been something that has escaped us this year, but tonight we did it,” said head coach Chris Finwood. “It was a well-played game.”

During the game, both bitter rivals wore gold shoelaces in their cleats to bring awareness to childhood cancer. However this gesture was not random – and not just for any youngster battling the awful disease. It was for Ian Larmore.

Larmore is a freshman second baseman on the Tallwood High School JV baseball team. News 3 shared his story last week.

Tuesday, as he underwent a major surgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio – not only did the ODU baseball team wear gold shoelaces as a tribute, Monarchs players and coaches wrote Ian Strong on the side of their caps.

Erik Stock (1-4, HR, RBI) and Will Morgan (1-4, 3B, 3 RBI) had two of the big hits for Old Dominion, who improved to 4-6 in midweek games this season.

Stock’s solo home run in the fourth gave ODU an early 1-0 lead and then Morgan’s two-out, bases-clearing triple provided the Monarchs with a comfortable 4-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

Overall, ODU hit .462 (6-for-13) with two outs in the game.

Jimbo Reemsnyder (2-4, RBI, R), Culver Lamb (2-3, RBI, R) and Matt Schwarz (3-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB) also recorded two-out knocks for ODU. Schwarz’ three-hit game was his sixth of the season, which is tied for the team lead with Lamb.

“I just try and help the team out any way I can,” said Schwarz. “Just go out and play hard every day.”

On the mound, freshman Jason Hartline (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned the win, the second of his career, after Hunter Gregory (3 IP, 3 H, 0 R) gave ODU a strong start.

The Monarchs have now won two in a row.

“It all comes down to making pitches and making plays and getting timely hits and in the last two games we’ve done that,” said Finwood. “The guys are feeling a little better about themselves and getting a bit of confidence.”

Up next, ODU hosts UTSA at The Bud this weekend for the final home games of 2018.