Hampton man convicted of ordering shooting of witness

HAMPTON, Va. – Lecram Sanders, 30, was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding and other charges related to the April 21, 2015 shooting of a man expected to testify against Sanders’ uncle.

Sanders faces a minimum of 20 years in prison in connection with the incident.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Sanders ordered his co-defendant Derrick Johnson to shoot a man who had been assaulted by Sanders’ uncle, Clyde Boyce. Boyce was recently released from prison, where he served time for second degree murder. Sanders ordered the shooting to prevent Boyce’s victim from testifying against him, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Sanders will be sentenced on July 26. He could be sentenced twenty years to life in prison for the malicious wounding charge.

The jury also convicted Sanders of breaking and entering, grand larceny, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm for his role in a March 14, 2015 burglary in which several firearms were stolen, including the one later used by co-defendant Johnson when he shot the witness on the orders of Sanders.