Frontier Airlines announces two new routes from Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. – Frontier Airlines has announced two routes out of Norfolk International Airport – to Denver and Orlando!

These are Frontier’s first routes out of Norfolk. The company also announced new routes from Wichita, Kansas and six new routes from Jacksonville International Airport.

The Norfolk to/from Orlando and Denver routes will operate on Thursdays and Sundays beginning August 12.

“These additional nine routes are the latest evidence of Frontier’s commitment to make air travel more affordable and accessible to everyone,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares, but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and budget. This empowers more people than ever to fly. This is what our Low Fares Done Right philosophy is all about.”

Summary of New Service:

DENVER (DEN) to/from NORFOLK (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart DEN: 6:05 a.m. Arrive ORF: 11:30 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 6 p.m. Arrive DEN: 8:08 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12

ORLANDO (MCO) to/from Norfolk (ORF)

F9 1459 Depart MCO: 3:15 p.m. Arrive ORF: 5:10 p.m.

F9 273 Depart ORF: 12:20 p.m. Arrive MCO: 2:25 p.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: August, 12

To celebrate the addition of these new routes, Frontier is offering special introductory fares as low as $29 available now at FlyFrontier.com for travel dates of August 12 – November 14.

Travel from Florida is valid Tuesday through Friday. Travel to Florida is valid Sunday through Wednesday.

Travel from Denver is valid Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday. Travel to Denver is valid Monday through Wednesday and Saturday.