First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, Chilly, And Breezy

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Cloudy, breezy, and chilly once again this afternoon with temperatures on in the 50s and 60s. We will continue to see a slight chance of some showers throughout the rest of the day. We are also on the breezy side once again from the northeast 10-20 mph. We will clear up a little bit overnight with temperatures dropping in the 50s.

We will begin a slow clearing process for midweek. Expect mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog Wednesday morning with some sunshine breaking through by the afternoon. We only have a 10% chance at some pop up showers but will stay mainly dry with highs reaching the upper 60s, a few inland spots possibly breaking into the 70s.

We will see a 20+ degree warm up Thursday with highs in the 80s a mostly sunny sky. There will be a weak cold front moving through Thursday night into Wednesday bringing a few showers and dropping highs into the 70s for Friday. By Friday morning we will see lots of sunshine and highs will still be above normal in the upper 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 8th

1962 F2 Tornado Goochland Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Essex Co

