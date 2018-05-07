With hurricane season nearing, disaster agencies sharpen response skills

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With the official start of hurricane season just a few short weeks away, disaster response agencies are sharpening their response skills.

On Monday, Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach was the site of a full-scale exercise testing procedures by emergency responders.

The Atlantic Shores Evacuation is a part of the FEMA Exercise Vigilant Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Virginia Emergency Support Team Exercise to check the ability of government and other organizations to respond to a major mid-Atlantic hurricane.

The scenario on Monday simulated a major hurricane making landfall near Hampton Roads, causing severe damage to homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

The exercise is building upon lessons learned from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017.

In the scenario played out Monday, Atlantic Shores was in the governor’s pre-evacuation area but not all patients were evacuated. The long-term care facilities sustained storm damage which required 30 patients to be moved.

With nearby healthcare facilities at surge capacity and local roads closed, patients were airlifted by the National Guard to Naval Air Station Oceana where they where they would then be moved to different facilities across the state.