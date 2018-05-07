Virginia isn’t the best state for working moms, but it’s also not the worst

WASHINGTON – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and more than 70 percent of moms with young children are working.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2018’s Best & Worst States for Working Moms Monday.

The 10 best states for working moms are:

Vermont Minnesota Massachusetts District of Columbia Connecticut Rhode Island Maine New Jersey Delaware New York

Conversely, the 10 worst states for working moms are:

Texas (42)

Wyoming (43)

Georgia (44)

West Virginia (45)

Mississippi (46)

South Carolina (47)

Nevada (48)

Alabama (49)

Louisiana (50)

Idaho (51)

You may be thinking: Virginia didn’t make either list, so where did it fall? The Old Dominion State ranked no. 30 out of each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. North Carolina fared slightly better at no. 25.

How did WalletHub come up with these rankings? It compared the attractiveness of each state and the District of Columbia for a working mother across three key dimensions: Child Care, Professional Opportunities and Work-Life Balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 15 relevant metrics, which were graded on a 100-point scale.

The study also concluded that Democratic, or “blue,” states were friendlier toward working moms than Republican, or “red,” states.

Click here to view the full report.