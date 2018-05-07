The go-to book for predictions turns 200 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Farmers’ Almanac celebrates it 200th birthday and editor Peter Geiger gives us a look at what this Summer may hold for us and a history lesson on how two-year weather predictions are made. For more info, visit www.farmersalmanac.com.
