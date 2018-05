KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Police are warning citizens after they received a call Monday morning about a possible alligator sighting.

The alligator was spotted in a canal between Pineway Drive and Ivy Lane. Officers say the alligator was between 10 and 15 feet long.

Police are asking residents in the area to keep an eye on their kids and pets when in the yard. Residents are also urged to check their pools.

Kitty Hawk Police say they will update residents with any future sightings.