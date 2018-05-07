Norfolk Collegiate School wins inaugural sailing championship

HAMPTON, Va. – Norfolk Collegiate School seniors Ellie Maus and Sarah E. Smith are the Mid-Atlantic Women’s Sailing Champions. May 5th and 6th, the ladies competed in the inaugural MASSA Women’s Sailing Championship and beat 15 teams from 10 schools from New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia.

The race took place on Mill Creek in Hampton. The girls endured 26 races over the two-day competition. They ended with a score of 53, topping Christchurch School (2nd place) and Southern Regional High School (3rd place).

Link to the results.