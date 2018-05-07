NC Aquarium makes top ten list for travel award contest

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores finished ninth a the USA Today’s Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest recently.

The 93,000 square-foot facility, which features three replica ship wrecks from those found off the coast of North Carolina, was truly ecstatic to be apart of the group awarded.

“What a privilege this truly is. We are honored to be nominated and even more humbled by making the top 10 list,” said Hap Fatzinger, director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. “This is such an awesome way to recognize the hard work and care that every staff member and volunteer puts in to what they do every day.”

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, according to a media release.

20 nominees are revealed Monday at noon on The 10Best Readers’ website as part of its Choice Awards contest launches.

“There are so many extraordinary (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) members on this list,” added Fatzinger. “We are proud to be listed among them.”