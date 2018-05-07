× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, cool, windy, and a few showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy and cooler start to the week… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and areas of drizzle. Some extra sunshine will try to blend in this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 60s all day. Winds will pick up today, north to northeast at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s and it will still be windy.

Tuesday will look a lot like Monday. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Highs will return to the mid 60s and it will still be windy with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Clouds will start to break up on Wednesday and highs will warm to near 70. Even more sunshine will mix in for the end of the work week with highs returning to the 80s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 10-20 G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 7th

1959 Tornado Hanover Co

1967 F1 Tornado: Accomack Co

