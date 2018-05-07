× Homeowners concerned after dead fish found floating in Suffolk lake

SUFFOLK, Va – Dead fish, floating belly up are making homeowners in the Burbage Grant neighborhood concerned.

Lauren Simmons’ home backs up to the lake where the dead fish were found. She says on Sunday morning there were hundreds of them floating in the water. On Monday, dozens of fish could still be seen floating near the edge of the water, which is only a few yards from neighbor’s homes.

Simmons has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She says it’s the first time she or her neighbors have seen so many dead fish. As a mother of two children, she’s concerned that something in the lake could be dangerous. She also wants to know what to do with the dozens of dead fish floating just steps from her home.

A spokesperson with the City of Suffolk says they have received a call about the dead fish and are looking into the situation.