Hampton man in critical condition after shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A 37-year-old Hampton man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Sunday.

According to city officials, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Berkshire Terrace and Springdale Way.

Police arrived to find the victim suffering from his wounds in the roadway and helped him get transported to a local hospital where he still remains.

The shooting is still being investigated by police and a suspect has not been named.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form here or P3Tips.com.