17-year-old arrested after bomb threat made toward Accomack County schools

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement arrested a 17-year-old after the suspect allegedly made a bomb threat toward Nandua Middle School, Nandua High School and Accawkmacke Elementary School, in Accomack County.

The teen has been charged with one count of threat to bomb or burn a building and is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through ACSO’s website here.