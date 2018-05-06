Officials investigate plane crash in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene of a plane crash that happened in Northampton County on Sunday.

According to officials, Local dispatch received a call about the crash around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville. They say that the small orange plane hit power lines near the intersection of Smith Beach Road and Candy Lane, causing the plane to crash.

The pilot was the only person in the plane, and is being attended to by local EMS. The extent of his injuries are unknown at the time.

More information to come.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.