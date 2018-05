NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A small fishing vessel owned by a local resident leaked approximately six to 10 gallons of diesel fuel into the water, according to fire officials.

It happened Sunday around 8:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Menchville Road.

The Newport News hazmat team deployed a containment boom and the Coast Guard is also assisting with clean up efforts.

Download the News 3 app for updates.