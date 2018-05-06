Hampton VA Medical Center to host military veteran baby shower

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton VA Medical Center will be participating in a nationwide VA baby shower come May 9, and will be specifically offering it to veterans who have just brought new ones into the world!

The “Babies Make the World Go ‘Round'” baby shower will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is to help bring increase awareness of the VA’s comprehensive maternity care services and to encourage women Veterans to Choose VA to support their health and wellness goals. The VA’s nationwide event will take place at more than 60 Veteran Affairs Medical Centers across the country.

Women make up approximately 10 percent of the Veteran population in the United States, and nearly half of the nation’s 2 million women Veterans are of reproductive age, according to officials with the Hampton VA Medical Center.

In 2018, the Hampton VA Veterans will welcome 29 new babies into the world and is caring for more than 100 pregnant veterans.

Veteran Affairs offers comprehensive primary care, prenatal and preconception (pre-pregnancy) care, infertility services, maternity care services and the first seven days of newborn care.

The VA is not the only organization helping with this community outreach. The event is also in coordination with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. The organization advocates for military caregivers and is expanding its existing relationship with the VA. Philips, the Veteran Canteen Service and other partners are also supporting this initiative, which will provide new Veteran parents with items to help new parents and babies.

