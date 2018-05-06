Gates County Rodeo returns for another year

GATES COUNTY, N.C. – The 21st Annual Gates County Rodeo is back for another year!

The Rodeo will take place May 11 and May 12 at 7:30 p.m. on 158 Paige Riddick Road, one mile off Hwy 13 at the North Carolina/Virginia state line.

There will be a variety of major rodeo events, including bareback bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, bull riding and more. They’ll also have food, drink and vendors on site.

Adult tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children’s tickets are $8 in advance at $10 at the gate. Kids ages four and under get in for free. There will be an ATM inside the event, but only cash is taken at the gates.

