At least 45 people killed after bandits attack Nigerian village

At least 45 people were killed when armed bandits attacked a remote village in northwest Nigeria, officials said.

The attack occurred on Saturday at Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, a police spokesman said.

Women and children were among those killed in the attack, according to local media reports.

There has been a spate of attacks in the area blamed on armed bandits who are stealing cattle and property from the villagers.

Nigerian military forces have been deployed permanently to the area, Samuel Aruwan, spokesperson to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said in a statement.

The statement said the governor was “concerned by the incessant banditry attacks in the area.”

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate,” the statement said.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari local government.”

The attack comes after local media reported that 14 miners were killed by gunmen in the Birnin Gwari area last month.