45 Virginia schools make top 100 list of schools teaching financial literacy

RICHMOND, Va. – Financial literacy is something that 45 Virginia high schools are getting some recognition for, some of which are right here in Hampton Roads!

Out of the 100 Best W!SE High Schools for 2018 more than one third of the top 30 were from Virginia Public Schools.

“It comes as no surprise that so many of our schools are on this list because we value economic literacy as an indicator of college and career readiness,” Acting Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven M. Constantino said.

three of the 45 from Virginia are out of Hampton Roads. These school include Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, plus Gen Run Collegiate and Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach.

The list was compiled by comparing each school’s average certification test score with the number of test takers and their socio-economic background.

“Since 2015, our students have had to successfully complete and pass a course in economics and personal finance to earn a high school diploma,” added Constantino.

The W!SE Financial Literacy Certification program is used by high schools in 48 states. Teachers in participating schools receive instructional resources to teach personal finance and measure students’ financial literacy. Students who pass the financial literacy test earn a nationally recognized financial literacy certification, according to a media release to News 3.