Fire crews in Currituck County fight fire with threat of propane and ammo exploding

Barco, N.C. – The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a three structure shed/garage fire in Currituck County on Saturday around 6 p.m in the 100 block of Full Brick Lane.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire, but said that there were propane and ammo in one of the multiple sheds, which was a concern.

No injuries were reported and traffic was stopped on Highway 158 because fire crews had to run a five-inch hose across the highway to the rural buildings. It was the closest fire hydrant to the scene of the fire.

Captain Larry Mangold of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said that it is common for that to happen in rural areas of the county.