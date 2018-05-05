Are military pilots interacting with UFO’s in local skies?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Recently released videos purport to show military pilots seeing UFO’s, but what exactly are they seeing?

The group, To the Stars Academy for Arts and Science, obtained the videos and says they’re evidence pilots are coming into contact with Unidentified Foreign Objects.

Rob Swiatek, a UFO researcher and board member of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), and says these types of sightings have been happening for decades. “We can’t really explain it,” Swiatek said. “[The UFO’s] seem to be moving in intelligent manners, intelligent patterns, and it does not seem to be a natural phenomenon.”

Each year there are thousands of reports of UFO’s across the country and world, according to Swiatek. UFO investigators are generally able to determine explanations for the vast majority, but he says about 20% remain a mystery.

“Ultimately, I conjecture that we’re dealing with another intelligence, but I can’t prove it,” he said.

Following the release of the videos, there’s a renewed interest in whether or not aliens are piloting UFO’s. In December, The New York Times reported on a military program, called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which looked into the reports of UFO’s. Defense officials say the program ended in 2012, but others say the work continues.

