Aggressive river otter attacks visitors at Jamestown Beach Event Park

JAMESTOWN, Va. – Police are asking visitors of Jamestown Beach Event Park to be cautious after an aggressive river otter attacked several visitors Friday.

The park ranger and James City County Police officers responded to the scene, but were unable to catch the otter.

“Visitors should exercise caution while visiting the park and are asked to call 911 if they see the animal,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

Anyone who may have been in contact with the animal is encouraged to contact their physician or be seen at the emergency room, and to also notify the James City County Health Department at 757-253-4813 (weekdays) or 757-268-8711 (weekends).