Watch the People Taking Action Special Saturday at 7 p.m. on News 3

It’s that time of year again! The People Taking Action Humanitarian Award presented by Southern Bank is going to be presented at the end of May.

In order to choose the winner, News 3 will be airing a special show Saturday, May 5 at 7 p.m. showcasing the 12 finalists from the past year. The finalists were picked based on the highest number of page views on wtkr.com.

You can then come back to vote online for your favorite!

The winner will receive a $2,500 gift certificate to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of their choice.