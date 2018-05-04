No charges for driver of truck that hit woman sitting in beach chair at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The driver of a pickup truck will not face any charges after a woman sitting in a beach chair at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront suffered “significant injuries” when she was hit by the truck.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and police department have been reviewing this incident. We’ve reviewed relevant case law and been in consultation with the victim; however, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal or traffic offense.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the woman was sitting in a beach chair on the sand when she was hit by the four-door pickup truck.

Police responded to the scene near 24th Street at approximately 10:48 a.m. and found lifeguards providing assistance to the victim. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators found that the pickup truck belonged to an individual contractor who works with several different event organizers. The truck was on the beach near the sea wall picking up equipment from a recent weekend event and was attempting to turn around when he hit the woman.