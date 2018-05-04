Navy announces reestablishment of 2nd Fleet

NORFOLK, V.a – The Navy announced that it will bring back its Second Fleet command during a change of command ceremony for U.S. Fleet Forces Command on Friday.

The announcement from Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, comes after the Navy did away with the Second Fleet in 2011, merging personnel, assets and responsibilities into USFF at the time.

“Our National Defense Strategy makes clear that we’re back in an era of great power competition as the security environment continues to grow more challenging and complex,” said Richardson.

According to a release from the Navy, Second Fleet will exercise operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and northern Atlantic Ocean. Additionally, it will plan and conduct maritime, joint and combined operations and will train, certify and provide maritime forces to respond to global contingencies. Commander, Second Fleet will report to USFF.

“That’s why today, we’re standing up Second Fleet to address these changes, particularly in the north Atlantic,” added Richardson.