Jeffrey Tambor will return to ‘Arrested Development’ despite harassment allegations

Jeffrey Tambor will return for the upcoming fifth season of “Arrested Development.”

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to CNN on Friday.

“Arrested Development,” a sitcom created by Mitchell Hurwitz, ran from 2003 to 2006 on Fox. The fourth season of the hit show was released on Netflix in 2013. There is no official release date for the fifth season.

There has been speculation as to whether Tambor would be cut from “Arrested Development” ever since it was announced that he will not be returning to his hit Amazon show “Transparent” amid allegations of harassment.

On “Arrested Development,” Tambor plays the hapless patriarch George Bluth Sr. who goes to prison for his white collar crimes. The show also stars Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Michael Cera.

On “Transparent,” Tambor played Maura Pfefferman, a father who comes out as transgender to his wife and children.

Tambor, 73, first faced allegations in November, prompting an investigation by Amazon.

One of his accusers claimed Tambor “made lewd, sexually suggestive and unwelcome remarks to her on a number of occasions,” according to Deadline, which first reported the allegations.

“Transparent” actress Trace Lysette also accused Tambor of making sexual advances and comments toward her.

The actor has said that the the allegations against him are “simply and utterly untrue.”

After Amazon’s investigation concluded, Tambor parted ways with the show. Tambor said in a statement that he was “profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me” and that the investigation “was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

Netflix has had to grapple with sexual harassment allegations against some of its other stars who have shows on the streaming service. Netflix has cut ties with Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey and Danny Masterson in the wake of allegations of misconduct.