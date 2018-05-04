Ian-spiration: Baseball community rallies behind Virginia Beach teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s far too lengthy and far too detailed to fit on the back of a baseball card. Ian Larmore’s story, a tale woven with experiences involving America’s pastime, dates back to 2006.

The Virginia Beach youngster, then just three years old, spent 296 days as a patient at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma – a form of childhood cancer.

Chemotherapy, radiation and more than 30 surgeries helped Ian take a swing at the disease and its softball-sized tumor in his abdomen. One of his baseball heroes also assisted.

Chesapeake native Michael Cuddyer, a 15-year Major League veteran, visited Ian at the hospital. Now, a freshman at Tallwood, Larmore’s health is thrown another curve ball. And again, he’s getting a baseball boost as he digs-in to face his battle.

“Ian playing baseball is a sign of him being healthy and healing,” Nemo Larmore, Ian’s father explains. “We want to see him back out there.”

Ian is unable to play for the Lions as he suffers effects from the radiation and other procedures that saved his life in 2006. Tuesday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, Larmore will undergo a lengthy and complex procedure to repair/reconstruct his ureter – the duct through which urine travels from the kidney to the bladder. His lone kidney (one of his 30+ surgeries in 2006 was to remove his left kidney) is currently not draining, so Ian is sidelined until his issue is resolved.

