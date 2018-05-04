Hampton Roads native brings football and STEAM camp to area youth

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Nine year National Football League veteran Don Carey will be back in the area he grew up when he brings a football and STEAM camp to Norfolk State University on June 16.

The camp will be available to 300 youth from ages six to 17, and is free. Registration for the camp starts on May 1.

STEAM, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, will counter balance the football part of the camp, giving kids a well-rounded experience.

While half the camp will give youth the opportunity to hangout, run drills and learn about football from current and former NFL players, campers will spend half their time being introduced to a variety of STEAM jobs and career paths through the 15 to 20 vendors that will have interactive stations for kids to view.

The current Jacksonville Jaguar, and former Detroit Lion, still has ties to the area with his wife and three kids living close by.

Carey in a media release about the camp said that he believes true success isn’t defined by the number of goals we reach but the number of people we reach. He is hoping that his reach can influence and help others find success.

Carey is a success story for not only his football skills, but through skills he learned while striving to educate himself in the classroom. While a junior at Norfolk State, Carey had an internship making $65,000 working for a company in the stem field.

