First Warning Forecast: Falling Rain And Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and will warm into the upper 80s by the end of the day. We will continue to be sunny with a few extra clouds starting to move in this evening. Rain chance today and overnight will stay at 0% with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s overnight. We are on the breezy side once again from the southwest 10-15 mph gusting to 25 at points.

Rain chances will go up for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a possibility of a few pop up showers throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will be farther north towards the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore leaving the rest of us mainly dry. Highs will drop into the low to mid 70s Saturday and winds will be light but shifting from southwest to north to east.

Rain chances and cloud cover will increase for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible but severe weather is not expected. Highs will drop into the low 70s Sunday.

Highs will fall into the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday, a few degrees below normal. Rain chances will drop and more sunshine will mix in. We will warm up back to the 70s for Wednesday and upper 70s for Thursday.

Today: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 4th

1958 F1 Tornado Worchester Co

1990 F3 Tornado: Amelia Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorm Central VA, East Central VA – Hail 0.75-1.75″

