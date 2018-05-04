Coast Guard helps rescue stranded boaters near Bonner Bridge

OREGON INLET, N.C. – Coast Guard members at Station Oregon Inlet in North Carolina, helped rescue six people after a boat they were in ran aground near Bonner Bridge around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The crew from Oregon Inlet arrived in a 47291 MLB to assist the boat that was also taking on water, but after noticing how shallow the water level was, used a smaller boat to finish the rescue.

The six people were transferred back to Pirates Cove Marina and the boat they were in still remains partially submerged in the vicinity of the Bonner Bridge. Mariners are requested to exercise caution while transiting the area.