Avengers to assemble at Hampton Roads Kroger stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Avengers, assemble!

Fresh off the box office-shattering film ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ that was released last week, Kroger customers will get the opportunity to meet one of their favorite Marvel characters at one of two locations in Hampton Roads.

Characters will be at the Kroger stores located at 3901 Holland Road in Virginia Beach and at 1653 Sentinel Drive in Chesapeake on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic has also teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia for a special event that will take place at the Holland Road store, where 20 kids will receive Kroger gift cards, lunch, a Marvel character and a meet and greet experience with the characters.

Now through June 26, customers who spend a minimum of $30 in Kroger stores will be given one Marvel Micropopz. Each Micropopz is a mini marvel hero in a “blind” package. Customers can collect all 24 Marvel characters including Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Groot and Spider-Man. Cashiers will be given to qualified customers instantly as they check out.

The Micropopz are also available for purchase at 99 cents each.

The 122 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division – including in Virginia and North Carolina – are participating in the promotion.