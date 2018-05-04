Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg brewery opens for limited pop-up tours this summer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – If you ever wanted to see what its like for those who make Bud-Light and other Anheuser-Busch products, you may get the chance this summer.

The St. Louis based company announced that its Williamsburg brewery, located at 7801 Pocahontas Trail, will be opening its doors for public tours this summer for the first time in nearly 20 years on a limited basis.

Tours will start on June 1, and will continue through September 2 on select Saturdays and Sundays during that period.

Tours will cost $25 for guest ages 21 and older and $10 for guests ages 13-20. Guests under the age of 13 will not be permitted to join the tour.

The Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg Brewery opened in 1972 and brews beer enjoyed by residents in Virginia, District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Georgia.

Limited public tours are available on the select weekends below at:

· June 1

· June 2 – June 3

· July 7 – 8

· August 4 – 5

· September 1 – September 2

Fridays: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.