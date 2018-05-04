19-year-old dies in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday evening.

Officers responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. to the area of Cedar Street and Holley Street in reference to reported gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot several times.

The victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Trevon Demetris Bount.

Police say this is an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.