Spring Drive-in movie fun at local Suffolk park this May

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks and Recreation will bring back its Spring Drive-In movie night on May 12.

The drive-in movie night will be at Bennett’s Creek Park at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd., and is a free event to the public. The park will open at 6 p.m. for parking and fun activities for the children, including games, crafts and bounce houses at the outdoor Park and Play.

The movie will start at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Suffolk Parks and Recreation will show The Incredibles, a cartoons super hero movie made by Pixar and Disney, which first hit U.S. theaters in 2004, according to IMDB.

“A family of undercover superheroes, while trying to live the quiet suburban life, are forced into action to save the world,” is how Pixar describes the film, which will also have a sequel coming out in 2018. The movie will be shown on two screens at the park.

Suffolk Parks and Recreation wants the public to know that Bennett’s Creek Park will be closed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to set up for the event.