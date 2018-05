Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Pink-o de Mayo is a night of making memories, saving lives and funding research to find the cure for breast cancer. We get details on the fun and the signature drink for the event - the "Ribbon-Rita."

5th Annual Pink-o de Mayo Fundraising Gala!

Friday, May 4, 2018 – 7-10pm

Westin Town Center

4535 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

komentidewater.org