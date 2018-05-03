Now-defunct Onley Volunteer Fire-Rescue selling fire engine

ONLEY, Va. – A fire engine owned by Onley Volunteer Fire-Rescue is up for sale now that the department has ceased operations.

In July 2016, Onley Volunteer Fire-Rescue told News 3 of their financial struggles.

Chief Christopher Davis said staffing and revenues not matching expenses were the primary reasons for the closure. The revenue shortfall was due to the department serving a largely uninsured population. The staffing issues were because many of the volunteers worked regular jobs, making it difficult to maintain full coverage.

The department officially dissolved in July 2017.

Now, they’re selling the building and the fire engine has to go. The department says on their Facebook page that the fire engine was never put into service before the department dissolved. The price? Just $13,500!