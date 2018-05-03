Navy exercise prepares fleet for upcoming hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Every year, the Navy makes sure they are prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFF) and Command, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) are conducting a preparedness exercise, Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2018.

"The exercise is conducted annually. This year is a little different. It's part of a national level exercise", says Operations Officer, Heather Quilenderino.

Even though this is just a simulation, they are able to track the development and intensification of a hurricane. This allows the Navy to practice as if it was the real thing.

"We need to get efficient, we need to be efficient in producing our products and coming up with forecasts," says Tropical Operations Officer, Dylan Flynn.

Once they get the forecasts, their main responsibility is to get information out to the Navy and Navy assets.

"During peacetime, hurricanes are the biggest environmental threat to the Navy. Whether that ship is at sea or at port or just shore installation. Navy bases tend to be near the coast," says Flynn.

The Fleet Weather Center says, it's safer for a ship to be out at sea than in port during a hurricane. Sending a ship out to sea is costly. That is why they need to constantly train and practice in order to make the right decision. The exercise runs until May 11.

Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs through November 30.