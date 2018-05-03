Living kid free: what to do while the kids are at camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE Va. - Parents are taking summer back!

Now You're Cooking Culinary Studio in Chesapeake wants mom and dad to have a good time this summer while the kids are at summer camp.

The culinary chefs specialize in kid classes, but don't let that fool you! They also have adult classes that are sure to make you the hit of the neighborhood while the kids are away.

If you want to plan an adults-only brunch, or serve a parents lunch they have easy-to-make recipes.

And no parents-only party would be complete without a few adult beverages, all summer themed of course!

Now You're Cooking Culinary Studio is located at 1128 N Battlefield Blvd #105, Chesapeake, VA 23320.