PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A vacant two story for sale home in Portsmouth suffered minimal damage from a fire that started Thursday morning.

According to officials, the fire started around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire, which was contained to the right side of the home, under control.

Officials say the likely cause will be accidental and no injuries occurred.