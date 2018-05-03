× First Warning Forecast: Another hot one to end the work week

Another mild night on tap with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry into the end of the work week. It will be another hot one, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Conditions look to remain dry.

A cold front will cross the area Saturday bringing a chance for showers and possible storms. This looks like it will occur later in the day, and at this point only giving it a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but still well-above normal for this time of year. Highs will top off right around 80 degrees.

A bit cooler on Sunday as another cold front moves in. Expect highs in the mid 70s. We’ll continue with a chance of showers . The showers will be scattered throughout the day, but I don’t think it will be a complete washout by any means.

Mostly dry under a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. Cool temperatures will carry into Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: SW 15-25+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

